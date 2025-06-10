Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Ex. Dividend NOK 2.86 Today
FORNEBU, Norway, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
Issuer: Aker Carbon Capture ASA
Ex. date: 10 June 2025
Dividend amount: NOK 2.86 per share
Announced currency: NOK
The dividend distribution is made in connection with the agreement to sell Aker Carbon Capture ASA's 20 percent ownership interest in SLB Capturi to Aker ASA. For more information about the transaction, please refer to the company's stock exchange announcement of 9 May 2025.
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Euronext Oslo Rule Book II.
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4160936WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Americorp Investments To Bring US Parking Industry On-Chain With Casper Network
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Galaxy Ventures Backs RISE Chain, $8M Raised To Launch Fastest Zone For Real-Time Apps On Ethereum
CommentsNo comment