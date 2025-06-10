Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Ex. Dividend NOK 2.86 Today


2025-06-10 02:31:00
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FORNEBU, Norway, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Issuer: Aker Carbon Capture ASA
Ex. date: 10 June 2025
Dividend amount: NOK 2.86 per share
Announced currency: NOK

The dividend distribution is made in connection with the agreement to sell Aker Carbon Capture ASA's 20 percent ownership interest in SLB Capturi to Aker ASA. For more information about the transaction, please refer to the company's stock exchange announcement of 9 May 2025.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Euronext Oslo Rule Book II.

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4160936

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN10062025003732001241ID1109654389

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search