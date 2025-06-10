Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Ex. Dividend NOK 2.86 Today

FORNEBU, Norway, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Issuer: Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Ex. date: 10 June 2025

Dividend amount: NOK 2.86 per share

Announced currency: NOK

The dividend distribution is made in connection with the agreement to sell Aker Carbon Capture ASA's 20 percent ownership interest in SLB Capturi to Aker ASA. For more information about the transaction, please refer to the company's stock exchange announcement of 9 May 2025.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Euronext Oslo Rule Book II.

