RPost Releases Major Upgrade to Its Outlook Extension, Enhancing Email Security and Productivity


2025-06-10 02:23:37
(MENAFN- RPost) RPost, the pioneer of Registered Email services, has announced a significant upgrade to its RPost for Outlook desktop extension. This latest release enhances its integrated messaging platform by introducing improved email encryption, legal electronic messaging, document signing, and collaboration tools—all accessible via a streamlined “Send Registered” button in Microsoft Outlook. Notably, the update now includes a developer version that allows easy integration of RPost features into third-party systems without complex Outlook programming, giving businesses and IT teams greater flexibility and control.

In addition to supporting both 32-bit and 64-bit Outlook versions, the enhanced add-in introduces new configuration options for enterprise environments, multi-language support, sender and recipient signing tools, and customizable security settings. Users benefit from a simplified interface, certified email authentication, and secure PDF transformation services. RPost CEO Zafar Khan highlighted the value of these upgrades, calling the add-in “the most significant business productivity tool” within Outlook, ideal for both small businesses and large enterprises.

MENAFN10062025008046017074ID1109654377

