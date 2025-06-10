AMD EPYC Processors Now Power Nokia Cloud Infrastructure For Next-Gen Telecom Networks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Nokia Cloud Platform will use 5Gen AMD EPYC CPUs for leadership performance and energy efficiency across virtualization deployments -

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that Nokia has included 5th Gen AMD EPYCTM processors to power the Nokia Cloud Platform, bringing the leadership performance and performance per watt to next-generation telecom infrastructure.

“Telecom operators are looking for infrastructure solutions that combine performance, scalability, and power efficiency to manage the growing complexity and scale of 5G networks,” said Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Server Business, AMD.“Working together with Nokia, we're using the leadership performance and energy efficiency of the 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors to help our customers build and operate high-performance, and efficient networks.”

“This expanded collaboration between Nokia and AMD brings a multitude of benefits and underscores Nokia's commitment to innovation through diverse chip partnerships in 5G network infrastructure. The new 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors offer high performance and impressive energy efficiency, enabling Nokia to meet the demanding needs of its 5G customers while contributing to the industry's sustainability goals,” said Kal De, senior vice president, Product and Engineering, Cloud and Network Services, Nokia.

The processors will be deployed within Nokia Cloud Platform, a key component that supports containerized workloads foundational to 5G Core, edge, and enterprise applications. By integrating the AMD EPYC 9005 Series processors into Nokia Cloud Platform, Nokia will deliver impressive performance per watt-a critical factor in delivering both computing power and energy efficiency for modern telecom networks that must meet growing data demands while minimizing environmental impact.

Supporting Resources



Learn more about AMD EPYC Processors

Learn more about Nokia Cloud Platform

Follow AMD on LinkedIn Follow AMD on X



About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website , blog , LinkedIn and X pages.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC and combinations thereof, are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Contact: Aaron Grabein AMD Communications (737) 256-9518 ... Liz Stine AMD Investor Relations (720) 652-3965 ...