Qatar's 3X3 Basketball Teams Rise In World Rankings

The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari national basketball teams have achieved significant milestones in the FIBA World Rankings.

The national 3x3 basketball team has ascended to 18th place globally with a total of 1,131,976 points, moving up from 23rd place and surpassing teams such as Poland, New Zealand, Canada, the Czech Republic, Greece, Italy, the Philippines and Australia.

The Qatari U-23 3x3 national team has made a remarkable leap of 19 places to secure the fifth position in the world with 832,921 points, outpacing established teams like China, Japan, Latvia, Algeria, the Netherlands, and Italy, thus achieving its highest ranking to date, having previously been ranked 24th.

This advancement is a direct result of the strong performances exhibited by both teams in various international tournaments, which have played a crucial role in elevating their global standings and solidifying their status among the elite teams worldwide.

The Qatar U-23 3x3 national team has firmly positioned itself on the continental stage, having won the third and sixth stages of the FIBA 3x3 Nations League - Asia-Pacific last month in Doha. The event featured 12 of the world's leading teams.

Qatar Basketball Federation President Mohammed bin Saad Al-Mughaiseeb expressed his great pride in this achievement.“We faced difficult challenges and achieved positive results that helped us improve our ranking. This unprecedented position is a major morale boost and confirms that Qatari basketball is heading in the right direction. On this occasion, I can only extend my thanks and gratitude to His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, for his continuous support and constant interest in the sport of basketball,” he said.