MECC Cracks Down On Illegal Fishing Using 'Kheya' Lines

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), represented by the Departments of Natural Reserves and Marine Protection, carried out an inspection campaign targeting fishing boats in the protected area surrounding Ishat Island.

This campaign is part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to enhance oversight of marine fishing activities.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of several banned fishing tools, including“Kheya” lines -fishing lines prohibited from use or possession on ships or boats.



The ban aims to protect marine resources and ensure their sustainability.

The use of all types of“Kheya” lines is strictly prohibited.