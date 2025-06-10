MECC Cracks Down On Illegal Fishing Using 'Kheya' Lines
Doha: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), represented by the Departments of Natural Reserves and Marine Protection, carried out an inspection campaign targeting fishing boats in the protected area surrounding Ishat Island.
This campaign is part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to enhance oversight of marine fishing activities.
The operation resulted in the confiscation of several banned fishing tools, including“Kheya” lines -fishing lines prohibited from use or possession on ships or boats.Read Also
-
Qatar scores another first with installation of world's largest 3D construction printer
Minister of Labour meets President of the International Labour Conference
The ban aims to protect marine resources and ensure their sustainability.
The use of all types of“Kheya” lines is strictly prohibited.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Galaxy Ventures Backs RISE Chain, $8M Raised To Launch Fastest Zone For Real-Time Apps On Ethereum
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- AB Launches On Binance
CommentsNo comment