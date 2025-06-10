Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of Public Health Meets With Saudi Counterpart

Minister Of Public Health Meets With Saudi Counterpart


2025-06-10 02:09:47
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Public Health, H E Mansour bin Ibrahim Al Mahmoud met the Minister of Health of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, H E Fahad bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel at the headquarters of the National Center for Health Crisis and Disaster Management in the Holy Sites. During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the health sector. They also reviewed key efforts made to safeguard the health and safety of pilgrims. The Minister of Public Health praised the significant efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in serving the guests of the Holy Mosque, commending the high level of organisation and the comprehensive healthcare services provided during the Hajj season.

MENAFN10062025000063011010ID1109654335

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search