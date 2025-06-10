Minister Of Public Health Meets With Saudi Counterpart
Minister of Public Health, H E Mansour bin Ibrahim Al Mahmoud met the Minister of Health of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, H E Fahad bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel at the headquarters of the National Center for Health Crisis and Disaster Management in the Holy Sites. During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the health sector. They also reviewed key efforts made to safeguard the health and safety of pilgrims. The Minister of Public Health praised the significant efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in serving the guests of the Holy Mosque, commending the high level of organisation and the comprehensive healthcare services provided during the Hajj season.
