403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pentagon Deploys Additional 2,000 National Guard Troops To Los Angeles
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 10 (KUNA) -- The United States' Defense Department, the Pentagon, deployed 2,000 additional national guard troops to Los Angeles, where protests have erupted over President's Trump's illegal immigration policies.
Pentagon Spokesperson, Sean Parnell, stated on social media platform, X, that these reinforcements "have been called into federal service to support ICE and enable federal law enforcement officers to safely conduct duties."
Parnell accused Governor of the state of California, Gavin Newsom, of allowing the city of Los Angeles to descend into chaos saying that he shares the same ideologies of the rioters.
The Governor, on his part, had asked the President to rescind his orders, calling it a breach of state sovereignty.
Earlier, the State of California's Attorney General Rob Bonta and Governor Newsom filed a lawsuit against President Trump and the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's decision to deploy National Guard without consent of state governor.
Protests have erupted across the city of Los Angeles over the deportation of illegal migrants and the certain measures taken in that regard. (end)
amm
Pentagon Spokesperson, Sean Parnell, stated on social media platform, X, that these reinforcements "have been called into federal service to support ICE and enable federal law enforcement officers to safely conduct duties."
Parnell accused Governor of the state of California, Gavin Newsom, of allowing the city of Los Angeles to descend into chaos saying that he shares the same ideologies of the rioters.
The Governor, on his part, had asked the President to rescind his orders, calling it a breach of state sovereignty.
Earlier, the State of California's Attorney General Rob Bonta and Governor Newsom filed a lawsuit against President Trump and the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's decision to deploy National Guard without consent of state governor.
Protests have erupted across the city of Los Angeles over the deportation of illegal migrants and the certain measures taken in that regard. (end)
amm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Americorp Investments To Bring US Parking Industry On-Chain With Casper Network
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Galaxy Ventures Backs RISE Chain, $8M Raised To Launch Fastest Zone For Real-Time Apps On Ethereum
CommentsNo comment