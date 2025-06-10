Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pentagon Deploys Additional 2,000 National Guard Troops To Los Angeles


2025-06-10 02:09:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 10 (KUNA) -- The United States' Defense Department, the Pentagon, deployed 2,000 additional national guard troops to Los Angeles, where protests have erupted over President's Trump's illegal immigration policies.
Pentagon Spokesperson, Sean Parnell, stated on social media platform, X, that these reinforcements "have been called into federal service to support ICE and enable federal law enforcement officers to safely conduct duties."
Parnell accused Governor of the state of California, Gavin Newsom, of allowing the city of Los Angeles to descend into chaos saying that he shares the same ideologies of the rioters.
The Governor, on his part, had asked the President to rescind his orders, calling it a breach of state sovereignty.
Earlier, the State of California's Attorney General Rob Bonta and Governor Newsom filed a lawsuit against President Trump and the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's decision to deploy National Guard without consent of state governor.
Protests have erupted across the city of Los Angeles over the deportation of illegal migrants and the certain measures taken in that regard. (end)
