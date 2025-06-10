War Update: 174 Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours, Pokrovsk Sector Hottest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook in an update as of 08:00 on Tuesday, June 10.

Yesterday, Russian forces launched one massive missile strike involving 22 missiles, carried out 65 airstrikes, and dropped around 100 guided bombs on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

In addition, the enemy conducted 6,153 attacks, including 133 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed 3,391 kamikaze drones.

Russian airstrikes targeted locations in Hremiach (Chernihiv region); Kostiantynivka, Kozacha Lopan, Varvarivka (Kharkiv region); Razine, Myrnohrad, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Zaporizhzhia, Novopil, Voskresenka (Donetsk region); Huliaipole, Olhivske, Novoandriivka, Kamianske, Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia region); and Lvove (Kherson region).

In response, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck 16 areas of enemy troop and equipment concentration, two UAV control points, four artillery systems, and one enemy command post.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian troops launched five assaults near Vovchansk, Kamianka, and Hlyboke.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 11 enemy attacks near Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, Zelenyi Hai, Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, and in the direction of Kurylivka.

In the Lyman sector, 12 attacks were recorded near Lypove, Nadiia, and toward Ridkodub, Karpivka, Novyi Myr, Olhivka, and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk sector, one enemy attack took place near Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, seven clashes were recorded in the areas of Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, and in the direction of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy launched 13 attacks near Dyliivka, Toretsk, and toward Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the most intense fighting occurred here, with Ukrainian defenders repelling 41 attacks near Nova Poltavka, Novoukrainka, Novoolenivka, Bohdanivka, Novoserhiivka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Malynivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Bohdanivka, Oleksiivka, Andriivka, and toward Zelenyi Kut, Pokrovsk, and Muravka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 18 assaults near Kostiantynopil, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole, Vesele, and toward Shevchenko, Bahatyr, and Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole sector, three enemy advances were successfully repelled near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, six Russian attacks were repelled near Novoandriivka, Stepove, Nesterianka, and toward Pavlivka.

In the Dnipro River sector, the enemy attempted five unsuccessful advances.

In the Kursk sector, Ukrainian defense forces repelled 38 attacks in the past 24 hours. The Russians carried out 15 airstrikes using 23 guided bombs and conducted 217 artillery attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including three using MLRS.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive group formations were observed.