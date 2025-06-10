From Kent State To LA, Using Soldiers On Civilians Is High-Risk

MENAFN - Asia Times) Responding to street protests in Los Angeles against federal immigration enforcement raids, President Donald Trump ordered 2,000 soldiers from the California National Guard into the city on June 7, 2025, to protect agents carrying out the raids . Trump also authorized the Pentagon to dispatch regular US troops“as necessary” to support the California National Guard.

The president's orders did not specify rules of engagement about when and how force could be used. California Governor Gavin Newsom, who did not request the National Guard and asserted it was not needed, criticized the president's decision as“inflammatory” and warned it“will only escalate tensions .”

I am a historian who has written several books about the Vietnam War, one of the most divisive episodes in our nation's past. My recent book,“Kent State: An American Tragedy ,” examines a historic clash on May 4, 1970 , between anti-war protesters and National Guard troops at Kent State University in Ohio.

The confrontation escalated into violence: troops opened fire on the demonstrators, killing four students and wounding nine others, including one who was paralyzed for life.

In my view, dispatching California National Guard troops against civilian protesters in Los Angeles chillingly echoes decisions and actions that led to the tragic Kent State shooting. Some active-duty units , as well as National Guard troops , are better prepared today than in 1970 to respond to riots and violent protests – but the vast majority of their training and their primary mission remains to fight, to kill and to win wars.

Protests in Los Angeles began after federal agencies conducted immigration raids across the city on June 6, 2025.

Federalizing the Guard

The National Guard is a force of state militias under the command of governors. It can be federalized by the president during times of national emergency or for deployment on combat missions overseas. Guardsmen train for one weekend per month and two weeks every summer.

Typically, the Guard has been deployed to deal with natural disasters and support local police responses to urban unrest . Examples include riots in Detroit in 1967 , Washington DC in 1968 , Los Angeles in 1965 and 1992 , and Minneapolis and other cities in 2020 after the death of George Floyd.

Presidents rarely deploy National Guard troops without state governors' consent. The main modern exceptions occurred in the 1950s and 1960s during the Civil Rights Movement, when Southern governors defied federal court orders to desegregate schools in Arkansas , Mississippi and Alabama . In each case, the federal government sent troops to protect Black students from crowds of white protesters.