Vidac Pharma Announces Publication Of New Peer-Reviewed Study Highlighting Breakthrough Anti-Cancer Mechanism Of VDA1275

Vidac pharma Holding Plc (XSTU:SYM: T9G; ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619; WKN: A3DTUQ)

- Dr. Max HerzbergLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vidac Pharma , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cancer therapies, is pleased to announce the publication of a new peer-reviewed scientific article that explores the potential of its proprietary compound VDA1275-both as a standalone therapy and in synergistic combination with traditional chemotherapy.The article, published in "Journal of Nanomedicine& Biotherapeutic discovery" provides an in-depth look at the mechanism of action of VDA1275, a promising new drug candidate for the treatment of solid tumors.The study highlights VDA1275's triple mechanism of action:.Reversal of the Warburg effect: VDA1275 disrupts excessive glycolysis in cancer cells, restoring normal cellular metabolism..Reactivation of apoptosis: By reopening the mitochondrial pore, VDA1275 restores programmed cell death pathways that are often disabled in tumors..Modulation of the tumor microenvironment (TME): VDA1275 reduces lactate production, creating a more favorable microenvironment that enhances the efficacy of chemotherapeutic agents and promotes a pro-immune response.This breakthrough adds to Vidac Pharma's growing oncology pipeline. The company's lead drug candidate, AlmavidTM (a proprietary formulation of Tuvatexib (VDA1102)), is currently undergoing advanced development for subcutaneous administration across multiple cancer types.VDA1275, designed for oral administration, complements AlmavidTM and has demonstrated highly synergistic activity when used in combination with classical chemotherapy agents, as detailed in this collaborative research with HCS scientists."We are excited to see the promising data on VDA1275's unique mechanism and its potential to improve outcomes for cancer patients," said Dr. Max Herberg, Active Chairman & CEO at Vidac Pharma. "This study marks an important milestone in our mission to develop therapies that overcome tumor resistance and enhance the effectiveness of existing treatments."Vidac Pharma remains committed to advancing its innovative oncology programs and bringing new hope to patients worldwide.

