Gold Price DROPS On June 10Th: Check 22K, 24K Rates In India
Gold Price Today: Planning to buy gold? Today's your lucky day! Gold prices have dropped significantly across India on Tuesday, June 10th. 22-24 karat gold is cheaper from Delhi to Patna. Check out the new rates
Gold price today
22 Carat- ₹89,690 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹97,830 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹89,540 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹97,680 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹89,540 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹97,680 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹89,540 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹97,680 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹89,590 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹97,730 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹89,690 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹97,830 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹89,590 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹97,730 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹89,690 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹97,830 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹89,690 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹97,830 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹89,590 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹97,730 per 10 grams
