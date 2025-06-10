Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gold Price DROPS On June 10Th: Check 22K, 24K Rates In India

Gold Price DROPS On June 10Th: Check 22K, 24K Rates In India


2025-06-10 01:10:16
Gold Price Today: Planning to buy gold? Today's your lucky day! Gold prices have dropped significantly across India on Tuesday, June 10th. 22-24 karat gold is cheaper from Delhi to Patna. Check out the new rates

Gold price today

22 Carat- ₹89,690 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹97,830 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹89,540 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹97,680 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹89,540 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹97,680 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹89,540 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹97,680 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹89,590 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹97,730 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹89,690 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹97,830 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹89,590 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹97,730 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹89,690 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹97,830 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹89,690 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹97,830 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹89,590 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹97,730 per 10 grams

