Bigg Boss 19: 7 New Contestants Approached, A Superstar's Daughter, Famous Heroine's Husband

Salman Khan's controversial show, Bigg Boss 19, is currently creating a lot of buzz. The makers are prepping for the show. News has surfaced that some new contestants have been approached. Let's find out more about them

Ever since the announcement of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Season 19, fans have been super excited. Updates about the show are coming out. It's being said that the makers have approached some new contestants.

The makers of Bigg Boss 19 have approached Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast, Faisal Shaikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mickey Mekover for the show. However, it's not yet confirmed if any of them are finalized.

Rumors suggest that Jackie Shroff's daughter, Krishna Shroff, has also been approached for Bigg Boss 19. Krishna was previously seen in Rohit Shetty's show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The makers are also in talks with Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra.

Another exciting name has emerged. Actress-turned-Sadhvi, Mamta Kulkarni, is also reportedly being approached for Bigg Boss 19. There's no update from Mamta yet.

Reports suggest the new season of Bigg Boss will air from July 30th to January 2026. This will be the longest season in the show's history. Viewers will get to see the drama unfold in the Bigg Boss house for about five and a half months.

Reports indicate that Salman Khan will once again host the new season, produced by Endemol Shine India, and is preparing to start shooting the promo by the end of June.