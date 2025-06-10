Neha Dhupia Extends Support To Deepika Padukone's Demand For Fixed Working Hours In Bollywood

Actress Neha Dhupia came in support of star Deepika Padukone after she reportedly exited Sandeep Vanga directorial 'Spirit' due to certain working demands, including a request for an eight-hour workday.

Deepika Padukone's recent exit from 'Spirit' has created quite a buzz in the entertainment industry. Several celebrities have now directly and indirectly weighed in on the need for a structured shift in the industry after the 'Chennai Express' actress allegedly demanded fixed working hours in the film industry.

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia is the latest to join the fray. The 'Chup Chup Ke' actress shared her opinion on the fixed working hours for actresses who have embraced motherhood.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Neha Dhupia opened up about work-life balance and how new mothers are often "sidelined or shamed".

She wrote, "For work-life balance to go beyond conversations, new moms need practical support and consideration. Instead, we often get shamed or sidelined."

The actress further said that as a "working mom" herself, she supports Deepika Padukone's request for "fair and considerate" working hours in the film industry.

"As a working mom, I support @deepikapadukone 's reasonable request for fair and considerate working hours," wrote Neha Dhupia. Recently, actor Ajay Devgn backed the 8-hour shifts for mothers amid reports of Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Spirit.'

At the trailer launch of Kajol's 'Maa' in May, Ajay Devgn appeared to have spoken in support of Deepika Padukone. When asked about his views on the demands for an 8-hour shift, Devgn, without taking names, said, "It's not that it's not going down well with people. Most honest filmmakers will not have problems with it. Apart from this, being a mother and working for eight hours, most people have started working eight- to nine-hour shifts. It's person to person, and I feel most of the industry understands this."

Earlier, Deepika was expected to star opposite Prabhas in 'Spirit,' a film backed by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. However, she is reportedly no longer part of the project.

Following Deepika's reported exit, the makers confirmed that actress Triptii Dimri, who was also seen in Animal, has joined the cast of Spirit.