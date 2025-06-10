Do This One Thing To Keep Hackers Out Of Your Bank Account

With digital banking becoming a part of our daily lives, cyber frauds and bank account hacks are rapidly increasing.

With digital banking becoming increasingly common, cyber frauds and bank account hacks are rising. Hackers constantly seek ways to access personal accounts. Staying vigilant and adopting smart security practices is crucial. Taking precautions can protect your bank account from online threats. Here are simple ways to safeguard your money.

Weak passwords are one of the easiest ways for hackers to get in. Always use a strong password that mixes uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. Don't use your name, birthdate, or common words. Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) for added security. Most banks offer OTP (One-Time Password) verification during login or transactions. Never disable it.

Regularly check your bank account activity. Use internet banking or your mobile banking app to view recent transactions. If you spot any unauthorized or suspicious activity, immediately notify your bank. Early detection is key to preventing fraud before any major damage occurs. Don't wait for your monthly statement. Review your account frequently.

Many scammers pose as bank officials and contact people through calls, emails, or SMS. Remember, banks will never ask for sensitive details like your password, card PIN, or OTP. If you receive such a request, it's a red flag. Don't respond – immediately report it to your bank or cybercrime authorities.

Avoid using public Wi-Fi for banking in places like airports, cafes, or hotels. These networks are often unsecured, making it easy for hackers to steal data. Use a secure internet connection and a trusted device when accessing your bank account. Also, ensure your registered mobile number and email are up-to-date to receive alerts promptly.