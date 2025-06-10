Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mika Singh Birthday: Top 5 Hit Songs Of Singer Check Here

Happy birthday, Mika Singh! Revisit his top hits, including bangers like '440 Volt' and 'Aaj Ki Party', many featuring Salman Khan

Bollywood singer Mika Singh celebrates his 48th birthday today. Salman Khan played a significant role in boosting his career. Here are 5 of Mika Singh's superhit songs.From the movie 'Sultan' (2016), '440 Volt' showcases Mika's energetic vocals. 'Jumme Ki Raat' from 'Kick' (2014) is a party anthem. 'Aaj Ki Party' from 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' (2015) is a party staple. 'Dhinka Chika' from 'Ready' (2011) is another party hit. 'Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag' is a must-have on party playlists.

