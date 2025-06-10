Mika Singh Birthday: Top 5 Hit Songs Of Singer Check Here

Bollywood singer Mika Singh celebrates his 48th birthday today. Salman Khan played a significant role in boosting his career. Here are 5 of Mika Singh's superhit songs.From the movie 'Sultan' (2016), '440 Volt' showcases Mika's energetic vocals.'Jumme Ki Raat' from 'Kick' (2014) is a party anthem.'Aaj Ki Party' from 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' (2015) is a party staple.'Dhinka Chika' from 'Ready' (2011) is another party hit.'Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag' is a must-have on party playlists.

