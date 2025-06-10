'Mai Pagal Nahi Hun': Indian Student 'Mercilessly Pulled, Cuffed And Tied' At US Airport, Indian Consulate Reacts

MENAFN - Live Mint) A viral social media post claimed that an Indian student was "mercilessly pulled with both hands and legs, cuffed and tied" by US authorities at Newark airport. The post shows the Indian national pinned to the floor and handcuffed in the airport premises.

The incident may have happened around June 7. An X user said in a June 8 post that he witnessed "a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night- handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal."

"He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy," the user said.

He shared some videos and sought the Indian embassy's help in reconciling him with his parents. The harrowing visuals showed the student pinned to the ground as at least four officials held him down.

"This poor guy was speaking in Haryanvi language. I could recognise his accent where he was saying“में पागल नहीं हूँ , ये लोग मुझे पागल साबित करने में लगे हुए हे [I am not mad, there are trying to prove that I am mad],” the user posted in a series of tweets.

The student seems "disoriented" during the incident. "This poor kids parent won't know what's happening to him. @IndianEmbassyUS @DrSJaishankar he was to be boarded last night in the same flight with me but he never got boarded. Someone needs to find out what's going on with him at New Jersey authorities. I found him disoriented," the X user said.

As the Indian Consulate General took notice of the incident, the witness said in another post,“This is the power of people! We need this kid back safely ot his parents. thats all. His poor face is still haunting me every moment, and I refuse to rest until I know his current status."

"They mercilessly pulled him with both hands and legs, cuffed and tied,” the witness alleged.

What did the Indian Embassy say?

The Consulate General of India in New York posted on X, saying, "We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard."

"The Consulate remains ever committed for the welfare of Indian Nationals," the statement added.