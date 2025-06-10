403
Rpost Releases Major Upgrade To Its Outlook Extension, Enhancing Email Security And Productivity
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RPost, the pioneer of Registered Email services, has announced a significant upgrade to its RPost for Outlook desktop extension. This latest release enhances its integrated messaging platform by introducing improved email encryption, legal electronic messaging, document signing, and collaboration tools-all accessible via a streamlined“Send Registered” button in Microsoft Outlook. Notably, the update now includes a developer version that allows easy integration of RPost features into third-party systems without complex Outlook programming, giving businesses and IT teams greater flexibility and control.
In addition to supporting both 32-bit and 64-bit Outlook versions, the enhanced add-in introduces new configuration options for enterprise environments, multi-language support, sender and recipient signing tools, and customizable security settings. Users benefit from a simplified interface, certified email authentication, and secure PDF transformation services. RPost CEO Zafar Khan highlighted the value of these upgrades, calling the add-in“the most significant business productivity tool” within Outlook, ideal for both small businesses and large enterprises.
