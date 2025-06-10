Partner Real Estate Ranks Top 5 In California, #3 Statewide And #13 Nationally In 2025 Realtrends Report

Clinton Sylvestre

Krystin Wills

Rich Baron

Emma Dryden

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 2025 RealTrends Verified Rankings are officially live-and Partner Real Estate has earned top accolades as one of the most productive and fastest-growing real estate teams in the country. Verified and published in partnership with The Wall Street Journal, this industry benchmark recognizes the top 1.5% of agents and teams nationwide based on closed residential sales volume and transaction sides.This year, Partner Real Estate was ranked:#3 in California#1 in the San Gabriel Valley#2 in the Greater LA/SGV Region#13 in the United States by VolumeThe brokerage closed 880 residential sides and more than $750.68 million in volume, earning placement in:2025 RealTrends Verified Top Team by Sides2025 RealTrends Verified Top Team by VolumeThe Thousand by Volume & SidesAs Partner Real Estate continues to make waves across California's competitive real estate landscape, several standout agents and associates are helping lead the charge-each with their own story of growth, impact, and client success.Clinton Sylvestre: Doubling Business and Impact with a Proven SystemA trusted real estate specialist serving LA, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties, Clinton Sylvestre credits Partner Real Estate's infrastructure and lead generation systems with doubling his income in his first year at the company.“With all the leads and appointments provided by Partner Real Estate, we never run out of business,” Clinton says.“The tools, training, and support have made me a sharper, more confident agent-and my clients feel the difference.”As a Zillow Flex Partner and Zillow Home Loans specialist, Clinton emphasizes the benefit of a fully supported environment that eliminates daily admin burdens so he can stay focused on serving clients at the highest level.Krystin Wills: Luxury Strategy Meets Purpose-Driven ServiceKrystin Wills brings over a decade of experience in luxury real estate, relocation, and off-market investments, working with elite clientele including socialites, developers, and global investors. Known for her white-glove service and precision marketing, Krystin is fueled by purpose-giving back a portion of her earnings to causes including Children's Hospital LA, Wounded Warrior Project, and Habitat for Humanity.“My top three tools at Partner Real Estate? The Sales Playbook, our Cash Offer platform, and the Zillow Premier Agent program,” she shares.“This combination allows me to offer unmatched strategy, speed, and service.”Rich Baron: A Trusted Name in Real Estate Joins Partner Real EstateVeteran broker Rich Baron, licensed since 1997, brings over 25 years of real estate excellence to Partner Real Estate. With thousands of successful transactions, Rich's move to the brokerage reinforces the firm's commitment to client-first values and high-performance leadership across Los Angeles and surrounding counties.“Partner Real Estate offers the support, systems, and community that allow me to do what I do best-help families achieve the American Dream,” says Baron.Emma Dryden: Serving Families, Giving Back, and Thriving in Culture of AbundanceKnown for her warm approach and mission-driven work, Emma Dryden specializes in residential homes and investment properties throughout California. As a Zillow Premier Agent and partner with Zillow Home Loans, Emma credits the company's culture as her catalyst for growth:“Partnering with Rudy Kusuma and my colleagues has been a game changer,” she says.“We don't just sell homes-we uplift communities. Every transaction helps someone in need.”Outside of real estate, Emma enjoys travel, family time, and hosting loved ones in her own Southern California home.Setting the Standard for the Future of Real EstatePartner Real Estate's continued rise in the national rankings reflects more than just production-it's a validation of the firm's agent-first model, complete with daily coaching, marketing support, back-end admin teams, and proprietary tools like the Instant Offers Exchange (IOX).“These rankings are not just numbers-they're a reflection of consistency, faith, and the power of partnership,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma , CEO of Partner Real Estate.“I'm proud of every agent who made this possible. The mission continues.”To learn more, visit

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA

Partner Real Estate

+1 626-789-0159

...estate

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.