Lemu To Unveil First Hyperspectral Biodiversity Images At EO Summit 2025 In New York

Flawless panchromatic image of New York City from low-earth orbit captured by Lemu Nge on September 8th, 2024.

Lemu joins EO Summit 2025 as the only Latin American presenter, unveiling full-capacity images from Lemu Nge to identify biodiversity species from space.

- Leo Prieto, CEO and Founder of LemuFRUTILLAR, CHILE, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lemu, the Chilean-born Nature Tech startup behind the world's first biodiversity satellite, will be the only Latin American company presenting at the Earth Observation (EO) Summit 2025, held in New York City on June 10 and 11. Organized by TerraWatch Space, the EO Summit brings together global leaders in space-based Earth observation, including NASA, Airbus, Maxar, and Planet.At the Summit, Lemu will present a selection of its first full-capacity hyperspectral images from Lemu Nge, now calibrated to Level 1C with over 99.5% valid pixels across all 32 spectral bands and no missing, saturated, or anomalous values. These images showcase exceptional spectral depth and radiometric quality, marking a major step forward in space-based biodiversity observation.“Lemu is in a unique position - as both a consumer and a producer of satellite data, and crucially, for biodiversity and nature monitoring,” said Aravind Ravichandran, CEO of TerraWatch Space and organiser of the EO Summit.“We also wanted to ensure the Summit reflected geographic diversity and global relevance, not just a North American lens. Lemu brings both.”*Seeing Species, From Space*What began as an R&D mission - a proof of concept to accelerate Lemu's AI models - has surpassed expectations. Originally planned as a technology demonstrator, Lemu Nge has delivered commercial-grade data quality, enabling not just internal experimentation but real-world applications across industries and sectors.Launched in August 2024, Lemu Nge (“Forest Eye” in Mapudungun) is a 6U hyperspectral nanosatellite dedicated to observing Earth's biodiversity. Designed to fill critical geospatial data gaps across the Global South, it provides a 4.75-metre ground sampling distance and captures 32 hyperspectral bands in the 450–900 nm range. This allows the segmentation of plant species, detection of invasive flora, and tracking of ecological restoration - at more than 20x the resolution of traditional satellite systems.Its images will empower Atlas , Lemu's recently launched Nature Intelligence Platform, already in use by sustainability, operations, and compliance teams across key industries. Atlas converts raw Earth data into clear, actionable environmental insights, helping businesses understand both their impact and dependence on nature.Built on Lemu's Spacetime protocol - a 4D Nature Data Schema and API - Atlas enables seamless integration of multimodal data, including rasters, vectors, structured and unstructured sources. This foundation allows Atlas to reveal interconnections across ecosystems, scales, and contexts, all anchored in space and time.“We built Lemu Nge to measure what the economy still ignores - the living systems it depends on,” said Leo Prieto, founder and CEO of Lemu.“Now we're seeing biodiversity, carbon, and ecosystem health with scientific depth and spatial precision. This is how we close the nature data gap.”As a company rooted in Latin America - home to the most biologically diverse and ecologically vital terrestrial ecosystems on Earth - Lemu brings a critical perspective to the global environmental data conversation. From the rainforests of the Amazon to the Andean wetlands and Patagonian fjords, the region holds the natural intelligence the world cannot afford to overlook.*Bridging the Nature Data Gap*The EO Summit marks a critical moment for Earth observation, where the focus is shifting from pixels to purpose - from image capture to insight. Lemu's presence reinforces that Nature Intelligence is not a niche, but a necessity.Unlike traditional systems that seek to simplify, Atlas embraces the multidimensional, interdependent, and evolving nature of ecosystems. Lemu's focus is nature - in all its complexity. Rather than flattening that complexity, Atlas honours it, using time and space as unifying coordinates to make sense of change, resilience, and interaction.Lemu's mission is to help fund the protection of 1% of the planet's land surface by 2033. That work starts with visibility - making nature visible in every decision.*About Lemu*Lemu is Latin America's leading Nature Tech company, making nature visible in every decision. Through its Nature Intelligence Platform, Atlas, and its hyperspectral satellite Lemu Nge, Lemu transforms complex environmental data into clear, actionable insights. By combining AI, satellite data, and ecological science, Lemu brings Nature Intelligence to Business Intelligence - helping companies, governments, and communities understand, protect, and regenerate the living systems we all depend on.Visit

Leo Prieto

Lemu

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.