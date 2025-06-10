Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Crippling Heatwave In Jammu, Samba Hottest At 46.6

Crippling Heatwave In Jammu, Samba Hottest At 46.6


2025-06-10 12:04:30
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu: Heatwave persisted in the Jammu region on Monday with Samba recording the highest maximum temperature of 46.6 degree Celsius while Jammu city touched 44.3 degrees Celsius, MeT officials said.

The Jammu region is experiencing extreme heatwave conditions for the past four days. Today, five districts recorded temperatures above the 40-degree mark, they said.

The maximum temperature in Jammu city today was higher than Sunday's 42.7 degrees Celsius, they said.

Katra, the base camp for Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, recorded 40.2 degrees Celsius, while Ramban recorded 43.2 degrees Celsius and Kathua 43.2 degree Celsius, , the MeT department said.

Srinagar's daytime temperature was 33.3 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Leh and Kargil districts recorded 26.9 and 27.9 degrees Celsius, respectively. (PTI)

Read Also Heatwave Sweeps Jammu Region, Samba Sizzles at 43.9 Deg C Heatwaves to Intensify; Kashmir Already Scorched

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN10062025000215011059ID1109654146

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search