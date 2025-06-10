Indore Honeymoon Couple Case: Meghalaya Police Get Three-Day Transit Remand Of Sonam Raghuvanshi

MENAFN - Live Mint) Meghalaya Police have got three days transit remand of Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of hiring men who allegedly killed her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, while they were on a honeymoon. She was brought to police station in Bihar's Patna. According to the Meghalaya police, she is the prime accused in the alleged murder of Indore resident and is now being taken to Shillong.

This comes after the Meghalaya Police got the transit remand of the three other accomplices yesterday who were picked from Madhya Pradesh.“They were presented before the CJM Judge, and Shillong police got a 7-day transit remand. The fourth accused, Anand, is being brought to Indore from Sagar, Bina (Madhya Pradesh), and will be produced in court on Tuesday. All four will be taken to Shillong by Shillong Police,” Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said.

Sonam was arrested from Uttar Pradesh yesterday.“Sonam Raghuvanshi called her family members at around 3 AM and informed them that she was present at the Kashi Dhaba on Varanasi-Ghazipur main road. Ghazipur Police took her to the hospital and then to the One Stop Centre in Ghazipur. Meghalaya Police was present in Indore to investigate this case. Sonam Raghuvanshi will be handed over to Meghalaya Police as soon as they reach Ghazipur. UP Police has not interrogated Sonam Raghuvanshi," ADG Law and Order, UP, Amitabh Yash had said.