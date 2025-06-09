Badminton: Taabia, Mysha To Represent UAE At World Championships
In a groundbreaking moment for UAE badminton, Taabia Omar and Mysha Omar will represent the UAE at the 2025 BWF World Championships in Paris, marking the nation's historic debut at the sport's most prestigious annual event.
The championship will take place at the iconic Adidas Arena from August 25 to 31.
This milestone not only places the UAE on the global badminton map but also fuels the dreams of aspiring players across the Emirates, underscoring the sport's growing prominence in the region.
Taabia Omar, aged 19, is already a name to reckon with, having become the World no. 1 in women's doubles and ranked 2nd in mixed doubles on the BWF World Junior Ranking.
Mysha Omar, her younger sister who turns 17 later this year, was formerly ranked World no. 10 in women's singles and women's doubles (with Taabia). She claimed international acclaim in 2024 by winning the girls' singles title at the All-England Junior Championships, a breakthrough achievement following her earlier doubles victories.
“This is a proud moment for the UAE Badminton community. It is a clear signal to our youth that excellence is possible with hard work and support. We wish Taabia and Mysha the very best as they carry the UAE flag on the world stage,” said Noura Hassan Al Jasmi, President of UAE Badminton Federation.
