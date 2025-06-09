Massive Fire In Malaysia After Gas Pipeline Leak 7 Rescued Amid Eid Celebrations

A massive fire forced people from their homes during Eid celebrations as it towered over residential districts Tuesday near the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.

There were 12 people injured from a fire at a Malaysian gas pipeline on Tuesday and 82 people have been rescued so far, state news agency Bernama reported, citing the Selangor chief minister.

The inferno, which was visible kilometres away, was caused by "a gas pipeline leak stretching approximately 500 metres (1,600 feet)", according to the statement.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The valve to the affected pipeline belonging to Malaysia's state-run oil firm Petronas has been shut off, the statement said.

Residents enjoying a public holiday for Eid celebrations in Muslim-majority Malaysia had to flee the area.

"All of a sudden, we heard a loud bang and then total chaos," a resident living 200 metres (650 feet) away from the fire was quoted as saying by the The Star newspaper.

"We immediately left the house and soon saw other residents leaving too."