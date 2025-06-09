UAE Businessman Khalaf Al Habtoor To Visit Syria To Explore Investment Opportunities

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, the head of Dubai conglomerate Al Habtoor Group, will visit Syria in the coming days to explore investment and cooperation opportunities, Al Habtoor Group said in a statement on Monday.

