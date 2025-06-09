Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE Businessman Khalaf Al Habtoor To Visit Syria To Explore Investment Opportunities

2025-06-09 11:20:20
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, the head of Dubai conglomerate Al Habtoor Group, will visit Syria in the coming days to explore investment and cooperation opportunities, Al Habtoor Group said in a statement on Monday.

