Solana Wave Analysis 9 June 2025

Solana: ⬆️ Buy

– Solana reversed from the support zone

– Likely to rise to the resistance level 163.80

Solana cryptocurrency recently reversed up from the support zone between the key support level 141.65 (which has been reversing the price from April), lower daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse (1) from April.

The upward reversal from this support zone created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern, the Piercing Line.

Given the improved sentiment across the cryptocurrency markets, Solana can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 163.80 (top of the previous wave B).