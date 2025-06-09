Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eid Festivities Conclude At Souq Al Wakra

2025-06-09 11:02:46
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Eid al-Adha activities at Souq Al Wakra came to an end Monday.
The activities here, according to an official statement from the Private Engineering Office (PEO), recorded a remarkable turnout of visitors during the Eid holiday.
“The event was attended by a large crowd and was filled with joy and happiness, reflecting the market's growing status as one of the most prominent tourist and heritage destinations in Qatar and the region,” the statement said.
The events were organised within the framework of the Souq management's commitment to providing an integrated experience that blends entertainment, shopping and heritage, reflecting the Souq's identity as a landmark that promotes authentic cultural and social concepts and provides an attractive environment for all visitors.
The activities were organised in a manner that suitable for different age groups.
The waterfront at Souq Al Wakra featured fireworks displays along with recreational activities for children and cultural programmes in a festive atmosphere.
Many visitors expressed their admiration for the level of organisation and cultural diversity that characterised the events.

