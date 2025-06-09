Clarion Partners Welcomes MEI Industrial Solutions To The Tahoe Reno Industrial Center

New York, NY – May 29, 2025 – Clarion Partners, LLC, a leading real estate investment manager, welcomes MEI Industrial Solutions (“MEI”) to 500 Denmark Drive, a newly constructed 322,000-square-foot Class A building located within the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center (“TRIC”).

MEI Industrial Solutions (formerly MEI Rigging & Crating) is a leading provider of rigging, machinery moving, industrial storage, millwrighting, crating, export packing services, and specialized transportation services across the nation. The company has leased 161,200 sq. ft. of space, representing approximately half of the building. 500 Denmark is part of a larger development of over 1 million square feet of Class A warehouses at the TRIC, considered to be one of the largest industrial parks in the world.

“We're pleased that MEI Industrial Solutions has chosen to include 500 Denmark Drive as part of its regional West Coast logistics expansion,” said Clarion Partners Managing Director Jason Glasser.“As a high-growth and desirable submarket conveniently located near major transportation routes, Reno continues to offer industrial users like MEI a compelling value proposition.”

The new facility significantly expands MEI's operational footprint in Northern Nevada and enhances MEI's service capacity with secured indoor and outdoor storage space, joining MEI's nationwide network of 50+ facilities across 24 states. In addition, the facility is well positioned to serve the company's data center and manufacturing customer base nearby.

Clarion Partners acquired 500 Denmark Drive on behalf of a commingled fund in July 2024. Surrounded by numerous data centers as well as national tech, big box, and e-retailer tenants, the acquisition expanded Clarion's existing Reno-area industrial footprint of over 1.7 million sq. ft. It also marked Clarion's first entry into Sparks, NV - one of Reno's most active submarkets and an active Federally designated Qualified Opportunity Zone (“QOZ”).

Clarion is currently invested in 170 properties (nearly $8 billion in GRE) in areas designated as QOZs and owns an additional 560 properties (over $30 billion in GRE) in submarkets neighboring QOZs. 1

Clarion Partners, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser with FCA-authorized and FINRA member affiliates, has been a leading U.S. real estate investment manager for more than 40 years. Headquartered in New York, the Firm maintains strategically located offices across the United States and Europe. With $73.1 billion in total real estate and debt assets under management, Clarion Partners offers a broad range of real estate strategies across the risk/return spectrum to approximately 500 institutional investors across the globe. Clarion is scaled in all major property types and was an early entrant into the Industrial sector. The Firm's global industrial team manages a ~1,000 property portfolio in the U.S. and Europe consisting of more than 250 million square feet. Clarion Partners is an independently operated specialist investment manager of Franklin Templeton. More information about the firm is available at .

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of April 30, 2025.