Deepika Padukone To Lead As Fierce Warrior Queen In Atlee's Grand Project With Allu Arjun

Deepika Padukone's return in a powerful warrior queen role has thrilled fans, especially after recent reports about her strong script stipulations and demand for impactful screen presence.

It's official: Deepika Padukone joins Allu Arjun and Atlee's big-budget spectacle. Set for a full-throttle action role, a powerful glimpse of her warrior queen avatar has already left fans stunned and excited.

The team introduced Deepika's character with the tagline 'The queen sets out to expand her empire.' She's seen in a powerful warrior role, battling enemies. This is her first film with Allu Arjun and Atlee.

After recent buzz about her demands, Deepika's powerful comeback has excited fans. It's rumored the team agreed to her terms and offered a hefty fee to bring her on board.

Backed by Sun Pictures, the film is tentatively titled 'AA22 x A6' and is touted as a major project. It was officially announced on Allu Arjun's 43rd birthday in April.

Deepika and director Atlee reunite after the 2023 blockbuster 'Jawan.' This marks Deepika and Allu Arjun's first collaboration. Deepika joined Atlee's project after exiting Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit.'