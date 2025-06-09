Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkmenistan, South Korea Ink Deal For Fertilizer Production Plant

Turkmenistan, South Korea Ink Deal For Fertilizer Production Plant


2025-06-09 10:05:23
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 10. The State Concern Turkmenhimiýa has signed a contract with South Korean company Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. for the design and construction of a fertilizer production complex based at the Niyazov Turkmenabat Chemical Plant, Trend reports.

The new facility will specialize in the production of phosphate fertilizers and ammonium sulfate. Construction is scheduled to be completed by 2029. The project is expected to make a significant contribution to the development of the country's industrial and agricultural infrastructure.

The agreement reflects Turkmenistan's commitment to sustainable development and openness to cooperation with major foreign investors and contractors in the field of high-tech construction.

Daewoo E&C is one of South Korea's largest engineering and construction companies. In October 2023, it opened a branch office in Ashgabat, further strengthening its presence in the Turkmen market.

The "Turkmenhimiya" state concern was established by the Turkmenistan Presidential Decree on August 24, 2007, to administer mineral fertilizer and chemical companies. The "Turkmenhimiya" state concern must meet Turkmenistan's agricultural needs for mineral fertilizers, increase the volume and variety of mineral fertilizers and chemical products for domestic and export, increase iodine product production, and fully utilize iodine-bromine resources to produce high-quality goods.

MENAFN09062025000187011040ID1109653858

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search