Solomon R Leads Again In Race 2, Round 1 Of The 2025 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CB300F
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Madras International Circuit, Chennai, 9th June 2025: Showing remarkable determination and racing spirit, the young riders of Honda Racing India put on an impressive show in Race 2 of the first round of 2025 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CB300F in Chennai, highlighting their talent and consistency on the track.
Adding to the excitement of Race 2, Solomon R put on a powerful display, showcasing impressive speed, precision, and competitive spirit on the track.
In the 8-lap race, Solomon R, gradually built his pace to gain momentum and take the lead. He maintained a consistent and commanding pace, eventually crossing the chequered flag in first position with a total race time of 17:03.481, while also clocking the fastest lap time of 2:05.892.
The contest for second and third place intensified as Deepak Kumar, Alshin Thomas and Swaroop Krishna went head-to-head, each pushing their boundaries in a gripping battle for the podium.
Showing strong control and consistent pace, Deepak Kumar secured second position, completing the race with a total time of 17:13.576. Right behind him, Swaroop Krishna P maintained steady focus to take third position on the podium with a total time of 17:24.441.
About IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup
The IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup is a prestigious platform designed to develop and nurture the next generation of riders for both national and international championships. It serves as a stepping-stone for young riders aspiring to reach higher levels of racing. The championship features Honda CB300F race- spec motorcycles, providing a competitive platform. The primary objective of the championship is to identify and nurture talented riders, providing them with professional training. By offering a well-defined pathway, the IDEMITSU Honda Indian Talent Cup CB300F paves the way for Indian riders to enter the realm of professional motorcycle racing.
