High-Trend International Group Appoints Brian B. Su As Independent Director And Chairman Of The Compensation Committee

NEW YORK, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- High-Trend International Group (NASDAQ: HTCO ) ("the Company"), a publicly traded international shipping and logistics company, today announced the appointment of Mr. Brian B. Su as an Independent Director and Chairman of the Company's Compensation Committee, effective immediately.

Mr. Su is a distinguished international business advisor and compliance expert with over 30 years of experience in cross-border investment, regulatory strategy, and market expansion. He is the Founder and President of Artisan Business Group, Inc., a U.S.-based consultancy headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. The firm has built a strong track record advising U.S. and global companies on market entry strategies, commercial risk assessment, and international business development, particularly across North America, Asia, and Latin America.

Mr. Su previously served in the Illinois state government for over a decade, including his role as a Compliance Specialist at the Illinois Department of Transportation. During his tenure, he was responsible for overseeing contract compliance, federal and state regulatory enforcement, and fraud prevention in large-scale public infrastructure projects. His expertise in legal oversight and public-sector compliance has been instrumental in helping organizations manage risk, ensure transparency, and meet evolving regulatory demands.

Since founding Artisan Business Group in 2011, Mr. Su has advised hundreds of businesses and government entities in industries such as logistics, energy, real estate, artificial intelligence, and maritime transport. His work often involves leading international delegations, facilitating investment missions, supporting bilateral negotiations, and evaluating geopolitical and legal risks across complex global markets.

Mr. Su holds a Master of Public Administration (MPA) from the University of Illinois at Springfield and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Language and Literature from Guizhou University in China. As a naturalized U.S. citizen and longtime resident of Illinois, he brings a unique blend of cross-cultural insight and public-private leadership to the boardroom.

Commenting on his appointment , Mr. Su stated:

"It is an honor to join the Board of Directors at High-Trend International Group and take on the responsibility of chairing the Compensation Committee. I look forward to contributing my experience in compliance and international business to support the company's mission as it expands globally. I am excited to work alongside such a dynamic team and help guide the company's governance and strategic direction."

The Company's CEO, Mr. Shixuan He added:

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Brian Su to our Board. His extensive background in regulatory compliance, international trade, and cross-border investment adds valuable expertise to our leadership team. Brian's decades of experience working at the intersection of government and global business will be critical as High-Trend continues to expand its operations and elevate its governance practices. We look forward to his leadership on the Compensation Committee and his contributions to the Company's growth."

About High-Trend International Group

High-Trend International Group is a Nasdaq-listed global shipping and logistics company (ticker: HTCO) focused on sustainable maritime solutions, global infrastructure services, and international trade. With a growing presence across key markets, the Company is committed to driving innovation and operational excellence in ocean-based transportation and logistics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, those with respect to the objectives, plans, and strategies of the Company set forth herein and those preceded by or that include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "will," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions, are "forward-looking statements." Such statements include, but are not limited to, risks detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of the publication, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

SOURCE High-Trend International Group

