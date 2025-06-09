INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces The Investigation Of Humana Inc. (NASDAQ: HUM) And Encourages Investors With Substantial Losses Or Witnesses With Relevant Information To Contact The Firm

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving Humana Inc. ("Humana") (NASDAQ: HUM ), resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public.

If you have non-public information that could assist in the Humana investigation, or if you are a Humana investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information HERE .

You can also contact attorney Eric Lechtzin of Edelson Lechtzin LLP by calling 844-563-5550 or via e-mail at [email protected] .

THE COMPANY:

Humana Inc. is a for-profit health insurance company offering Medicare Advantage, individual and group insurance, pharmacy benefit management, and integrated care services through its CenterWell network.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING:

On June 5, 2025, The Wall Street Journal reported that Humana, the fourth-largest health insurance company in the U.S., would support congressional efforts to reform Medicare billing practices that generate billions of dollars in extra payments for the health insurance industry. Specifically, the company indicated its support for restrictions on payments for home-visit diagnoses, which accounted for $15 billion in revenue for Medicare Advantage insurers between 2019 and 2021. This report came one month after the Department of Justice filed a False Claims Act Complaint against Humana and other major insurers for allegedly providing insurance brokers with "hundreds of millions" in kickbacks in exchange for enrolling customers in Medicare Advantage plans between 2016 and 2021.

Following the announcement of the DOJ lawsuit, Humana's stock declined $6.20 per share, or 2.36%, to close at $256.04 per share on May 1, 2025.

ABOUT EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to securities and investment fraud cases, our lawyers focus on class cases alleging violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, data security, and consumer fraud.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

Eric Lechtzin, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 1

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

Web:

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so counsel does not represent you unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing now. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery depends not on serving as lead plaintiff.

SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED