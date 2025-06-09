Iflytek Wins CNCF End User Case Study Contest For Scalable AI Infrastructure Breakthroughs With Volcano
iFLYTEK is the winner of CNCF's End User Case Study Contest for its impactful implementation of Volcano.Post thi
"Before Volcano, coordinating training under large-scale GPU clusters across teams meant constant firefighting, from resource bottlenecks and job failures to debugging tangled training pipelines," said DongJiang, senior platform architect, iFLYTEK. "Volcano gave us the flexibility and control to scale AI training reliably and efficiently. We're honored to have our work recognized by CNCF, and we're excited to share our journey with the broader community at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon China."
Volcano is a cloud native batch system built on Kubernetes, designed for high-performance workloads such as AI/ML training, big data processing, and scientific computing. It offers advanced scheduling capabilities such as job orchestration, resource fairness, and queue management, which are essential for managing large-scale, distributed tasks efficiently. Accepted into the CNCF Sandbox in 2020 and promoted to Incubating maturity level in 2022, Volcano has become a foundational tool for organizations running compute-intensive workloads.
As AI demand increased, iFLYTEK turned to Volcano to support the growing complexity and scale of their training infrastructure. The engineering team was looking for a way to more efficiently allocate resources, manage complex multi-stage training workflows, and minimize job disruptions; all while ensuring fair access for different teams. With Volcano, they are now able to streamline operations, better utilize GPUs, and stabilize long-running jobs:
-
40% increase in GPU utilization , cutting infrastructure costs and reducing idle compute.
70% faster recovery from job failures , ensuring uninterrupted training processes.
50% acceleration in hyperparameter search , enabling faster iteration and innovation.
"iFLYTEK's case study shows how open source can solve complex, high-stakes challenges at scale," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of CNCF. "By using Volcano to boost GPU efficiency and streamline training workflows, they've cut costs, sped up development, and built a more reliable AI platform on top of Kubernetes, which is essential for any organization striving to lead in AI."
As AI workloads grow more complex and resource-intensive, iFLYTEK's experience shows how cloud native tools like Volcano can help teams simplify operations and improve scalability. Their upcoming KubeCon + CloudNativeCon China presentation will share practical insights on managing distributed training more effectively in Kubernetes environments.
For more information and the full event schedule, including iFLYTEK's session "Scaling Large Model Training in Kubernetes Clusters with Volcano" on 11 June, visit:
