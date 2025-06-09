Ukrainian Diving Champion Mykyta Kozubenko Dies In Combat
Born and raised in Mykolaiv, Kozubenko began practicing sports from a young age and dedicated many years of his life to it. Since 2017, he had worked as a diving coach and held a second-level coaching qualification. In 2018, he graduated from Petro Mohyla Black Sea National University.
"All of this - studying, sports, training, mentoring youth - was his true life," the committee wrote. "In the country's most difficult time, Mykyta took up arms to defend his native land."Read also: Drone operator Kateryna Troian killed in action
He died at the age of 31.
