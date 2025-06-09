Türkiye Slams Israel For Intercepting Gaza-Bound Aid Boat As 'Heinous Act'

MENAFN - Nam News Network) Türkiye slammed Israel for intercepting a Gaza-bound boat carrying activists, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg early yesterday.“The intervention by Israeli forces on the 'Madleen ' ship.. while sailing in international waters is a clear violation of international law,” it said, describing it as a“heinous attack” by the regime of Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

ANKARA, Jun 10 (NNN-TRT) – Türkiye yesterday condemned Israel's refusal to allow the Gaza-bound aid ship Madleen to dock, saying, Tel Aviv's action against the Freedom Flotilla Coalition “while it was in international waters is a clear violation of international law.”

“This heinous act by the Netanyahu regime, which threatens the freedom of navigation and maritime security, once again demonstrates that, the Zionist Israel is acting as a terror regime,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The international community's“rightful” response“against the genocidal policies of Israel, which uses hunger as a weapon in Gaza, and prevents the delivery of humanitarian aid,” will persist, the ministry highlighted.

“Aggressive and unlawful” conduct by Israel against those who defend human dignity and universal principles, it added.

Earlier, Israeli soldiers kidnapped 12 people on board the Madleen, including 11 activists and one journalist, said the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, an international NGO, which organised the mission.

Among them are Swedish climate activist, Greta Thunberg; French-Palestinian Member of the European Parliament, Rima Hassan; Yasemin Acar from Germany; Baptiste Andre, Pascal Maurieras, Yanis Mhamdi, and Reva Viard from France; Thiago Avila from Brazil; Suayb Ordu from Türkiye; Sergio Toribio from Spain; Marco van Rennes from the Netherlands; and Omar Faiad, a journalist with Al Jazeera Mubasher, also from France.– NNN-TRT