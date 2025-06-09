Cordoba Minerals Announces Voting Results From Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) (otherwise "Cordoba" or the "Company") announces today that at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 9, 2025, all Directors nominated and willing to stand were elected. Voting results for election of directors:

Director Votes

For % Votes

Withheld % Dr. Diane Nicolson 75,912,634 99.99% 10,092 0.01% Terry Krepiakevich 75,912,634 99.99% 10,092 0.01% Luis Valencia González 75,794,694 99.83% 128,032 0.17% Dr. Huaisheng Peng 75,912,634 99.99% 10,092 0.01% Jordan Neeser 75,912,340 99.99% 10,092 0.01% Quentin Markin 75,841,357 99.89% 81,369 0.11% Glen Kuntz 75,912,634 99.99% 10,092 0.01%

Cordoba reports that Shareholders voted in favour of the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Disinterested Shareholders have also re-approved the Company's stock option plan (the "Plan").

The Company's Plan is a "rolling" plan pursuant to which the aggregate number of shares to be issued under the Plan shall not exceed 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares.

For further information with respect to the Plan, please see the Circular. The Plan remains subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is jointly developing the Alacran Project with JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd., located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 51% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit .

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer

Information Contact

...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Cordoba Minerals Corp.