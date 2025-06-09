Phenq Announces Official Website Update Featuring Enhanced User Experience And Easier Access To Metabolic Support Resources

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multi-Action Daily Supplement Supports Metabolism, Appetite Control, and Natural Weight Management Goals

Austin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





PhenQ, a global wellness brand dedicated to supporting weight management and metabolic health, has officially updated its website to provide users with an improved experience and simplified access to its trusted supplement offerings. The redesign reflects PhenQ's continued focus on user accessibility, faster navigation, and easier product discovery.

According to the official site ( ) , the update introduces a streamlined homepage layout, optimized mobile responsiveness, and enhanced search features-allowing visitors to explore wellness resources, customer FAQs, and product insights with greater ease.

The redesign also includes an upgraded checkout process, faster loading times, and an expanded Help Center. Visitors can now more efficiently explore PhenQ's educational articles, access order tracking, and engage with customer support through newly integrated live chat and FAQ navigation tools.

The company states that this digital refresh is part of a broader initiative to enhance global wellness accessibility through online platforms, aligning with the brand's mission to support healthy lifestyles via intuitive, user-friendly resources.

As highlighted on the website, PhenQ continues to offer a satisfaction guarantee for new customers. With improved tools and responsive support now built into the site, users can expect a more streamlined journey from education to product exploration.

About PhenQ

PhenQ is a globally recognized wellness brand committed to delivering natural, easy-to-integrate supplements that support metabolic health and weight management. Focused on simplicity, transparency, and digital accessibility, PhenQ empowers adults to pursue wellness goals with confidence.

Product and Contact Information

Brand : PhenQ

Website :

Email : ...

Phone (U.S.) : +1 888-643-8434 (4am–6pm EST)

Phone (UK) : +44 20 4572 5840 (9am–11pm GMT)

Mailing Address : 12 Payne Street, Glasgow G4 0LF, United Kingdom

Disclaimer

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The statements made about this product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Individual results may vary. Consumers should consult a qualified healthcare provider before beginning any new dietary supplement.

CONTACT: Email: ... Phone (U.S.): +1 888-643-8434 (4am–6pm EST) Phone (UK): +44 20 4572 5840 (9am–11pm GMT)