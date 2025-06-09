Akasa Air Adds 29Th Jet To Fleet

Dhaka: Akasa Air, India's growing airline, announced the addition of its 29th aircraft to its fleet, strengthening its position as a key player in the country's aviation sector.

The first leg of the delivery flight commenced from Seattle, USA, to Keflavik, Iceland, and concluded with the final leg from Kuwait to Bengaluru, India.

Bearing registration number VT-YBG, the Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 aircraft arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on 09 June 2025.

The induction of this aircraft comes within 33 months of Akasa Air's operations, highlighting Akasa's consistent and strategic approach to scaling with reliability, efficiency, and service excellence at its core.

The latest addition to the fleet aligns with the airline's disciplined growth strategy and long-term commitment to serve the Indian skies.

The airline's robust fleet growth is backed by a historic order of 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, placed within only 17 months of its commercial launch, making it the fastest airline to achieve such a milestone in a short period.

With 29 aircraft now operational and 197 more scheduled for delivery over the next eight years, Akasa Air is building one of the youngest and most efficient fleet in the world.

The 737 MAX fleet supports the airline's long-term growth plans while delivering 20pc better fuel efficiency and a 40pc smaller noise footprint, underscoring Akasa Air's commitment to sustainability and operational excellence.

