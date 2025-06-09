A New Era Of Safe, Seamless Pilgrimage Begins In J & K: LG

The Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) has been set up at the cave shrine in Reasi district.

“The security forces had conducted a joint review of the route and all aspects related to security, safety, and smooth yatra. Based on the joint suggestions made by the Police, Army, and CRPF, an Integrated Command and Control Centre has been set up here from a security perspective,” Sinha told reporters in Katra.

Built at a cost of Rs 20 crore, the centre will unravel“a new era of safe and seamless pilgrimage begins,” he added.

The ICCC has been housed at the Spiritual Growth Centre in Katra, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Anshul Garg said.

The centre has a network of 700 CCTVs, with features like gesture recognition, facial recognition, and PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom), he said.

' No More Accessibility Barriers'

Meanwhile Lieutenant Governor inaugurated a mass distribution drive of aids and appliances for Divyangjan (persons with disabilities) in Jammu, highlighting the administration's strong commitment to empowering senior citizens and differently-abled individuals.

Speaking at the event, LG praised the Directorate of Social Welfare, Jammu, for implementing two key centrally sponsored schemes - Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) and Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP). These initiatives aim to improve the quality of life for senior citizens with disabilities and provide necessary assistive devices to enable greater independence.

“I strongly believe that people with disabilities have special abilities and unique strengths. Their resilience, problem-solving skills, and empathy enrich our society,” the LG said.“I assure our Divyangjan that the administration is committed to ensuring equality and equal opportunity in every sphere of life. They will always be treated as equals in terms of rights, access, and dignity.”

Emphasizing the importance of inclusion, Sinha urged officials to adopt practical solutions leveraging evolving technology to promote accessibility.“I have always dreamt of building a caring society. Welfare and rehabilitation of Divyangjan is my top priority,” he added, reiterating his personal commitment to safeguarding the dignity and participation of differently-abled individuals in all walks of life.

The Lieutenant Governor also announced the disbursement of pension arrears amounting to Rs. 6.14 crore to 12,660 beneficiaries under the Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS). The pending arrears, which had been held up due to Aadhaar non-seeding, will now help elderly, widows, and differently-abled individuals access financial support seamlessly. He also revealed plans for a revolutionary app to integrate eligible senior citizens into the pension system, further facilitating financial inclusion.

In a significant move to address mental health rehabilitation, Sinha inaugurated a 50-bedded Half-Way Home at Lower Chowadi, Jammu, established under the Deendayal Divyangjan Rehabilitation Scheme (DDRS) at a cost of Rs. 4.39 crore. The facility will provide psycho-social support and structured care for individuals recovering from mental illness, helping them reintegrate into society.

The LG assured continued support for self-employment initiatives for Divyangjan and directed officials to propose the creation of a dedicated park for differently-abled persons to the Government of India.

Furthering his commitment to vulnerable groups, Sinha dedicated the Parisha Child Care Institution for Girls in Mandi Gurglian, Samba, a Rs. 3.03 crore facility designed to provide a safe and nurturing environment for girls in need. He applauded the efforts of those associated with the initiative, highlighting its importance for the future of girl children in the region.

The mass distribution drive, organized by the Directorate of Social Welfare Jammu in collaboration with the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), has conducted 112 assessment camps across all ten districts of Jammu Division. So far, 2,939 persons with disabilities under the ADIP scheme and 2,756 senior citizens under the RVY scheme - a total of 5,918 beneficiaries - have been identified to receive more than 19,960 aids and appliances during the ongoing drive.

