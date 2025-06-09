From Toilets To Tap Water: Modi Lists 11-Year Milestones Of NDA Govt

A clear focus on good governance and transformation, Modi said of the last 11 years as his government finished the first year of its third term on Monday.

A link shared by him noted that 60 percent of the current Union ministers are from the SC, ST and OBC categories, a message aimed at burnishing social justice credentials of his government amid attempts by opposition parties like the Congress to paint it as working against their interests.

This is the highest ever representation of these marginalised groups in the Union Council of Ministers, it added.

In his post on X, Modi said powered by the blessings and collective participation of 140 crore Indians, India has witnessed rapid transformations across diverse sectors.

Guided by the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', the NDA government has delivered path-breaking changes with speed, scale and sensitivity, he said.

From economic growth to social upliftment, the focus has been on people-centric, inclusive and all round progress, he added.

The prime minister said,“We are proud of our collective success but at the same time, we look ahead with hope, confidence and a renewed resolve to build a Viksit Bharat.” He used the hashtag of“11 year of seva” (11 years of service) with the post, while sharing links to the details of changes effected in different sectors.

It said Modi has brought the politics of development, 'Vikasvaad' into the mainstream, making it the focal point around which political discourse and policy action now revolves.

Since assuming office in 2014, 'India First' has guided his every policy and action, it added.

It noted that over 81 crore people are getting free food grains, over 15 crore households have got tap water connections, over four crore houses built for the poor, 12 crore toilets were built, 68 lakh street vendors got loans, 52.5 crores loans given to small entrepreneurs, and 20 crores women were given cash assistance during Covid under different schemes.



Redefined Women-led Development

Earlier Prime Minister Modi said on Sunday that the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has redefined women-led development in its 11 years in power.

In all sectors, including science, education, sports, start ups and the armed forces, women are excelling and inspiring several people, Modi said on X.

He cited a number of welfare programmes which, he noted, have benefitted women immensely.

Various initiatives, from ensuring dignity through Swachh Bharat to financial inclusion via Jan Dhan accounts, the focus has been on empowering the women, he said.

If 'Ujjwala Yojana' brought smoke-free kitchens running on gas cylinders to the poor households, 'MUDRA' loans enabled lakhs of women entrepreneurs to pursue dreams on their own terms. Houses under the women's name in PM Awas Yojana too have made a remarkable impact, he added.

'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' (save daughter, educate daughter) programme ignited a national movement to protect the girl child, he said.

The prime minister shared a thread of a government-run citizenship engagement platform, which listed benefits brought to women by several government schemes.

It said the maternal mortality ratio declined to 93 per lakh live births in 2019-21 from 167 in 2011-13, and the households with tap water connections zoomed to 15.64 crore in May 2025 from 3.23 crore in August 2019.

Over 10 crore cooking gas connections were given under the Ujjwala scheme, it said, while highlighting several other welfare measures targeting women.

In the run up to the anniversary, Modi has been highlighting his government's work for different sections of society, including the poor, farmers and youths

