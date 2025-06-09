Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT
WASHINGTON -- The Kuwaiti Embassy in Washington urged Kuwaiti citizens in California, especially in Los Angeles, to be cautious and careful, and follow local authorities' guidelines due to ongoing demonstrations and protests there.
JEDDAH -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the Israeli occupation's assault on the humanitarian vessel Madleen and the detention of its passengers, including political and humanitarian figures, labeling the incident as a continuation of what it called the occupation's "systematic state terrorism."
GENEVA -- The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that (Al-Amal) Hospital in (Khan Younis) in Gaza is now "essentially out of service" due to the intensified bombardment by Israeli occupation forces in the surrounding areas.
DUBAI -- Kuwait Karate national team player Naser Al-Naser won a gold medal in the Dubai Open International Kyokushin Karate Championship. (end) mb
