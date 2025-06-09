403
OCHA Remains Gravely Concerned Over Israeli Repeated Violations In Lebanon
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, June 9 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) remains gravely concerned by the humanitarian impact that ongoing military activities in Lebanon are having on civilians, including in the wake of Israeli air strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs late last Thursday, just ahead of Eid Al-Adha.
A press release by the agency said, additional strikes were recorded in the southern village of Ain Qana that same night.
Thousands of residents from the densely populated neighbourhoods targeted by the Israeli air strikes on 5 June fled their homes following displacement orders.
This marks the fourth such strike on Beirut since the cessation of hostilities came into effect in November 2024.
Civilians in Lebanon continue to be affected by Israeli military operations, exacerbating protection concerns, impeding the safe return of displaced people, hindering humanitarian access, and further driving needs.
Along the Blue Line, hostilities have persisted on a near-daily basis, including artillery shelling, demolitions and air strikes, particularly in areas where the Israeli army maintains a military presence and has erected physical barricades and warning signage.
Preliminary official assessments by the Beirut Area Reconstruction Committee indicate extensive damage from the air strikes, including to a school for people with disabilities.
Nine residential buildings were destroyed, while more than 70 sustained partial damage. Some 115 housing units were destroyed, reportedly resulting in the displacement of about 300 families, who have been hosted by relatives.
Additionally, nearly 180 commercial establishments and more than 870 residential units were affected, as well as approximately 50 vehicles.
Continued military operations by Israel in Lebanon remain a driver of humanitarian needs, particularly in the South.
The International Organization for Migration reports that more than 82,000 people remain displaced across the country, while over 981,000 have returned to their communities of origin. (end)
