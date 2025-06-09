TWFG's Gordy Bunch To Speak At Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWFG, Inc. (“TWFG”, the“Company”), a high-growth insurance distribution company, announced today that its Founder and CEO, Gordy Bunch, will be giving a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanly US Financials Conference on Wednesday, June 11at 4 p.m., EDT.

A live webcast will be available the day of the conference, and a replay video will be made available on TWFG.com in the Investors section under“News and Events.”

The webcast may be accessed using this Link .

About TWFG

TWFG (NASDAQ: TWFG) is a leading independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States, representing hundreds of insurance carriers. The Company provides innovative insurance solutions through its network of agents, carriers, and technology-driven distribution models. For more information, visit .

