E& UAE Pioneers World's First High-Density XGS-PON Technology

Next generation technology delivers ultra-fast connectivity with lower space and power use, supporting UAE's green goals and e&'s net-zero drive

Abu Dhabi, June 2025 - e& UAE today announced the successful deployment of the world's first 32-ports high-density XGS-PON (10 Gigabit Symmetrical Passive Optical Network) solution, which offers the highest density in industry, marking a major milestone in the evolution of fibre broadband (FBB) services in the UAE.

This cutting-edge technology will enable e& UAE to deliver ultra-high-speed, low-latency connectivity to customers while significantly optimising space and power efficiency, supporting both the UAE's sustainability agenda and e&'s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Marwan Bin Shakar, Acting Chief Technology and Information Officer, e& UAE, said:“The introduction of our high density XGS-PON solution marks a transformative step in the UAE's broadband evolution, combining speed with sustainability. This milestone underscores our commitment to network excellence and offering world-class customer experiences, fully aligned with our broader sustainability targets. As we pioneer next-generation connectivity, we do so with a clear focus on responsible innovation and purposeful digital progress.”

e& UAE's deployment underscores its commitment to environmental responsibility. By leveraging advanced high-density XGS-PON technology, e& UAE minimises energy use and operational waste, contributing to the UAE's broader vision for a sustainable digital economy. In 2023, e& pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions (Scope 1 and 2) across its own operations in all markets by 2040, accelerating efforts to combat climate change through innovation.

e& UAE continues to invest in next-generation infrastructure, ensuring the nation remains at the forefront of global connectivity. The high-density XGS-PON rollout is a critical step in building a smarter, greener, and more connected future for all.

