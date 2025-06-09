Family Law Attorney Michael Ian Bender Sworn In As President Of Illinois Judges Foundation

Retired judge, family law attorney, child advocate, and author Michael Ian Bender ( ) has been sworn in as the new president of the Illinois Judges Foundation (IJF), continuing a distinguished career dedicated to supporting families and children through the legal system. With more than 25 years of experience, first as a judge in the Circuit Court of Cook County's Domestic Relations Division and later as a practicing attorney, Bender brings a deep and informed perspective to his leadership of the Foundation.

As a family law attorney, Michael Ian Bender has worked to help parents handle complex legal issues while minimizing the emotional toll on children. His years on the bench gave him direct insight into how divorce and custody proceedings affect children's lives. He now applies that knowledge at Caesar & Bender, LLP, where he focuses on thoughtful and constructive outcomes in family law cases.

Bender's work as a family law attorney is also reflected in his book“Protecting Children: Bettering the World One Child at a Time.” The book offers a clear framework for reducing trauma for children involved in divorce, custody, and parentage disputes.“The trauma that children suffer due to disputes between their parents has long-lasting negative effects,” Bender writes.“This trauma is heightened at times of divorce and separation.”

Now, as president of the Illinois Judges Foundation, Bender plans to further the organization's mission to support judicial education and promote access to justice, especially for children and families impacted by the court system. His background gives him a valuable understanding of how to guide the Foundation's efforts in a way that bridges judicial integrity with real-world legal experience.

The Illinois Judges Foundation, the charitable arm of the Illinois Judges Association, supports a variety of educational and outreach programs across the state. With Bender at the helm, the Foundation is expected to expand initiatives aimed at helping judges, attorneys, and the public better understand how legal processes can support child development and family stability.

Bender's leadership of the Foundation comes at a time when courts and legal professionals are paying closer attention to how legal systems affect the mental and emotional health of children. He remains active in his legal practice at Caesar & Bender, LLP, where he continues to help families find pathways toward resolution that prioritize long-term well-being.

Families facing the challenges of divorce or custody disputes will recognize in Michael Ian Bender a leader who understands not only the law but also the lasting effects legal decisions have on children's lives. His new role as president of the Illinois Judges Foundation reflects a continued commitment to fostering legal environments that protect and support the next generation.

