Brooklyn, NY - In the heart of Red Hook, Brooklyn-a neighborhood long defined by resilience and renewal-an extraordinary story is unfolding. It's the story of Boubacar Gueye , the 21-year-old founder and CEO of FINJPX Capital Management , who is redefining what it means to lead, invest, and give back-all with the backing of the legendary Judge Alex M. Calabrese , a pioneer of restorative justice in New York.

Armed with vision, discipline, and a sense of destiny, Boubacar arrived in Red Hook at just 19 through a New York City Department of Education initiative. Under the mentorship of educator Alberth Haggerty, he began studying business-but Boubacar didn't wait for permission to lead. He got to work.

He launched Green Liberty Business Development, a community-first company that helped local businesses increase foot traffic, adopt technology, and secure capital. The results were immediate and lasting-reviving storefronts, inspiring youth, and earning him the nickname“The Real Estate Expert of Red Hook” for helping property owners navigate complex legal hurdles and avoid litigation.

His grassroots impact continued with affordable housing advocacy, small business empowerment, and infrastructure reform, ultimately leading residents to call him the“Governor of Red Hook.”

That leadership caught the attention of Judge Alex M. Calabrese, the esteemed founding judge of the Red Hook Community Justice Center. Known for transforming how justice is served in New York, Judge Calabrese recognized in Boubacar a rare combination of integrity, intellect, and fearless innovation. Their alliance evolved from mentorship to strategic support-culminating in Judge Calabrese making a personal financial investment in Boubacar's dream to build a firm that could one day trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

That dream is becoming a reality.

Today, Boubacar serves as CEO of FINJPX , the first asset management firm in the world to turn depreciating luxury liabilities like cars into capital-generating investments . His firm specializes in financial transformation-using vehicles, collectibles, and underutilized assets as tools to generate returns for high-net-worth clients and institutional partners.

FINJPX made international headlines when Boubacar introduced a now-famous 49.97% early withdrawal penalty fee-a bold move designed to protect long-term investor interests and the integrity of the firm's capital strategies. Critics called it radical. Investors called it genius. And the press couldn't look away:



MSN praised the company for“transforming liabilities into wealth.”

London Daily Post highlighted how FINJPX is“changing the world economy.” The Manhattan Herald called it a“new industry standard in wealth discipline.”

Now, Boubacar is returning to where it all started-with plans for a multi-million-dollar real estate initiative in Red Hook. His vision? To acquire and redevelop neglected properties to provide high-quality, community-rooted affordable housing. Not gentrification. Not displacement. But empowerment.

“Boubacar never backs down. He's fearless-that's what makes him different,” says a longtime Red Hook resident.

From the courtroom of Judge Calabrese to the covers of major financial news outlets, Boubacar Gueye has become more than a young executive-he's a symbol of what's possible when purpose meets capital. His vision is not just to manage wealth, but to multiply opportunity-for his clients, his community, and his city.

Backed by a judge. Beloved by a community. Built for global impact.

