Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. Discusses Medical Deadlines Following A Workplace Injury

Western Pennsylvania workers' compensation lawyers at Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. ( ) have released vital guidance on the importance of promptly seeking medical treatment following a workplace injury. The article, titled“How Long Do I Have to See a Doctor After a Work Injury?”, highlights how timing can significantly affect both health outcomes and the ability to obtain workers' compensation benefits.

According to the article, any delay in receiving medical care after a workplace accident may jeopardize a claim. Western Pennsylvania workers' compensation lawyers stress that while the law may not define a strict deadline to visit a doctor, early medical attention serves as key documentation that links the injury to the workplace.“Even if the injury seems minor at first, delaying treatment can lead to complications and make it harder to prove that your condition is work-related,” the firm notes.

Western Pennsylvania workers' compensation lawyers at Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. point out that Pennsylvania law requires injured workers to report incidents within 120 days, though it is strongly recommended to do so as soon as possible. Reporting immediately not only initiates the claims process but can also help direct injured employees to approved medical providers if necessary. Failure to notify an employer or seek prompt care may result in a disputed or denied claim.

The firm's article outlines that if an employer in Pennsylvania has a posted list of at least six approved healthcare providers, the injured employee must receive treatment from one of these providers for the first 90 days. During this time, claimants retain the freedom to choose from the list but may not receive compensation for out-of-network treatment. Once this 90-day period ends, injured workers may switch to a physician of their choice, provided that the employer is notified.

Delays in treatment may also open the door for insurance companies to argue that an injury did not occur at work or is not severe enough to warrant compensation. The article provides cautionary insights into how insurers use gaps in medical treatment to question the legitimacy of claims. It notes that some injuries, including internal damage or soft tissue injuries, may not show immediate symptoms but can worsen without prompt medical care.

Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. also covers the topic of Independent Medical Examinations (IMEs), which are conducted by employer-selected physicians. These evaluations do not replace treatment but are used to determine whether a claimant is still eligible for benefits. If a worker refuses to attend an IME, their benefits may be suspended by court order.

For individuals who delayed seeking care, the article advises immediate action. It encourages injured workers to make medical appointments, clearly inform physicians that the injury was job-related, and explain any delays. It also recommends gathering supporting evidence such as witness statements, written communication, and internal records to help support the claim.

A key quote from the article reads:“Workers' compensation may deny or limit your claim if you don't seek medical attention quickly. Not getting treatment right away may be seen as evidence that the injury wasn't serious or didn't happen at work, giving the insurer grounds to reject your claim.”

The article concludes by explaining scenarios in which legal assistance from a workers' compensation attorney can be critical. These include denied or delayed claims, employer pressure to see specific doctors, retaliation following a report, or disputes involving pre-existing conditions. The firm outlines how legal support may help claimants secure necessary care and wage replacement without unnecessary complications.

Delays in treatment not only compromise physical recovery but also make it more difficult to connect the injury to the workplace and gain approval for benefits. Workers must act swiftly, follow correct procedures, and maintain accurate records to strengthen their claim. When necessary, involving legal representation can help address disputes and streamline the claims process.

For those injured in Western Pennsylvania, Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. offers guidance and representation in navigating the often-challenging workers' compensation system. Their team provides direction on legal timelines, reporting requirements, and medical documentation to help claimants pursue the benefits they need.

About Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C.:

Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. serves injured workers across Western Pennsylvania with legal support in workers' compensation matters. The firm represents clients in disputes over denied claims, medical access issues, and benefits delays, working to protect the rights of injured employees throughout the region.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:

GMB:

Email and website

Email: ...

Website: