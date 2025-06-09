Urgent Fundraising Campaign Launched To Pay CHF 4,000 Customs Fee And Reunite Military Family

An urgent fundraising campaign has been launched by Miriam Schenk, a local resident facing a critical financial hurdle. With a CHF 4,000 customs bill standing between her and a package from her partner, a career soldier in the U.S. Army, Schenk is calling on kind-hearted donors, supporters, and philanthropists for assistance.

The package, sent by her boyfriend who is currently deployed, contains irreplaceable items of both emotional and financial value. Due to customs regulations, it has been held up, and Schenk now faces a short deadline to cover the associated fees.

“I've done everything I can to resolve this on my own, but I've hit a wall. I'm turning to the public because this is my last chance,” said Schenk. Your donation, no matter the size, could help me overcome this challenge and bring peace of mind to both me and my partner.

This emergency fundraising campaign not only aims to assist one individual in need but also highlights the everyday struggles of families connected to military service members abroad.

Supporters are invited to donate, share the campaign, or help raise awareness. Every bit helps move closer to the goal and provides much-needed relief during this stressful time.

To contribute or learn more about the campaign, watch the video and access full details:

Contact Information

Miriam Schenk

Campaign Organizer

+41 76 503 63 18

Arbonerstrasse 20, 8590 Romanshorn, Switzerland