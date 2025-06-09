United Medcare Capital Expands Services To Outpatient Rehab With Appointment Of New M&A Advisor Chris Sutton

Alpharetta, GA - June 9, 2025 - United MedCare Capital, a national merger and acquisition advisory firm focused exclusively on healthcare, is proud to announce the appointment of Chris Sutton as a new M&A Advisor. Mr. Sutton brings more than 20 years of experience in entrepreneurship, healthcare, clinical operations, and leadership, with a particular focus on the post-acute care sector.

This announcement marks a strategic expansion of United MedCare Capital's services into the outpatient rehabilitation market, which includes physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy clinics. The firm will now offer tailored M&A advisory, seller representation, and valuation services to clinic owners across the U.S. who are seeking to exit, grow through acquisition, or understand the value of their business.

Mr. Sutton, a licensed healthcare practitioner and entrepreneur, also holds the Business Certified Appraiser (BCA) designation. His background enables him to deliver clear, data-driven insights to clinic owners and guide them through the increasingly competitive and complex M&A landscape.

“Outpatient rehab clinics are at a critical inflection point,” said Mr. Sutton.“Many owners are exploring exit strategies but lack the resources and support to navigate the process. I'm here to offer that clarity and partnership, whether someone is ready to sell now or wants to prepare for the future.”

David Keene, CEO of United MedCare Capital , emphasized the firm's commitment to broadening its impact across healthcare sectors:

“We're thrilled to welcome Chris to our team. His clinical and executive background, paired with deep valuation expertise, makes him uniquely positioned to serve rehab clinic owners. This expansion into outpatient rehab services reflects our ongoing commitment to meet the evolving needs of lower-middle market healthcare providers with unmatched focus and precision.”

United MedCare Capital has a national footprint and a reputation for connecting qualified buyers with motivated sellers through confidential marketing, expert valuation reports, and tailored deal support. The firm also provides exit planning services for owners not yet ready to sell but interested in increasing the future value of their business.

