Readers' Favorite Announces The Review Of The Young Adult Fantasy Urban Book“Timeaous Spark”

"Reviewed By Ibrahim Aslan for Readers' Favorite

Timeaous Spark And the Luck Curse by E. K. Kidwell unfolds in Mythantas, a society guided by social status and predestined paths. Timeaous is a youth attending Mythica High, a training academy tasked with helping students master their supernatural gifts through a series of arduous trials. Our young hero is a 'powerless Non-Creature' and has no manifested powers of his own. He has been groomed by his parents his entire life to live in the shadow of servitude. But one day, Timeaous hopes to change his destiny. Under the watchful coaching of Mr. Phix, his instructor, Timeaous gradually discovers he has the mystifying ability to alter his luck subtly. Mr. Phix warns him to keep this highly unusual power to himself since there are formidable forces that can deem him a threat. Will Timeaous sacrifice his identity to fit into the status quo? Or will he forge his own destiny in life, even if it spawns isolation and danger?

Timeaous Spark And the Luck Curse by E. K. Kidwell is a spellbinding blend of fantasy and adventure, similar to well-known series like The Hunger Games and Harry Potter. The characters are relatable and well-crafted, while the plot keeps you engaged from beginning to end. Timeaous' latent powers and battle against societal expectations make for a story that will keep you turning the pages. This tale takes the protagonist (and readers) on a riveting journey that is both psychologically and physically demanding while reminding us of its overarching motif; it is imperative to know and accept ourselves, especially during the most seemingly hopeless moments of our lives. The author masterfully integrates complex topics like power, friendship, and destiny into the narrative using the art of evocative storytelling. I am eager to see how Timeaous' story unfolds in its entirety. This YA fantasy is perfect for those seeking an adventurous tale depicting meaningful character journeys and fascinating world-building."

